Während Amazon schon heute in die Black-Friday-Woche gestartet ist, geht es bei Apple erst in der nächsten Woche los. Vom 27. bis 30. November, also vom Black Friday bis zum Cyber Monday, erhält man zum Kauf von ausgewählten Aktionsprodukten eine Apple-Geschenkkarte im Wert von bis zu 240 Euro.
Diese Geschenkkarte kann ganz normal im Apple-Account eingelöst werden und nicht nur für die Bezahlung von digitalen Gütern und Services, sondern auch für den Kauf von Hardware verwendet werden.
Alle Informationen zur Aktion findet ihr ab sofort direkt auf der Webseite von Apple. Um euch die Übersicht zu erleichtern, gibt es hier aber auch noch mal die komplette Liste mit allen teilnehmenden Produkten und den entsprechenden Gutscheinen.
iPhone
- iPhone Air – 80 Euro
- iPhone 17 – 60 Euro
- iPhone 16 – 60 Euro
- iPhone 17e – 40 Euro
iPad
- iPad Pro (M5), 13 Zoll – 100 Euro
- iPad Pro (M5), 11 Zoll – 100 Euro
- iPad Air (M4), 13 Zoll – 80 Euro
- iPad Air (M4), 11 Zoll – 80 Euro
Mac
- MacBook Pro (M5 Max), 16 Zoll – 240 Euro
- MacBook Pro (M5 Pro), 16 Zoll – 240 Euro
- MacBook Pro (M5 Max), 14 Zoll – 200 Euro
- MacBook Pro (M5 Pro), 14 Zoll – 200 Euro
- MacBook Air (M5), 15 Zoll – 160 Euro
- MacBook Air (M5), 13 Zoll – 160 Euro
- Mac mini – 80 Euro
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Ultra 4 – 80 Euro
- Apple Watch Series 12 – 40 Euro
- Apple Watch SE 3 – 40 Euro
AirPods
- AirPods Max 2 – 60 Euro
- AirPods Pro 3 – 40 Euro
- AirPods 5 mit kabellosem Ladecase – 20 Euro
- AirPods 5 – 20 Euro
HomePod
- HomePod – 40 Euro
- HomePod mini 2 – 20 Euro
Beats
- Beats 360 – 60 Euro
- Beats Solo 4 – 40 Euro
- Beats Studio Buds + – 40 Euro
- Beats Studio Pro – 40 Euro
- Powerbeats Fit – 40 Euro
- Powerbeats Pro 2 – 40 Euro
- Beats Pill – 20 Euro
Zubehör (je 20 Euro)
Für iPad
- Apple Pencil Pro
- Magic Keyboard für iPad Air, 11 Zoll
- Magic Keyboard für iPad Air, 13 Zoll
- Magic Keyboard für iPad Pro, 11 Zoll
- Magic Keyboard für iPad Pro, 13 Zoll
Ladegeräte
- Anker 3-in-1 Cube mit Qi2
- Belkin UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible, magnetisches Ladegerät
- Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1, magnetisches Ladedock
- Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand
- Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand
- Mophie Roam 3-in-1 Reiseladegerät
- Twelve South ButterFly SE 2-in-1 USB-C Qi2.2 Reiseladegerät
Hüllen
- Rains Puffer Laptop Cover für iPad und MacBook, 14 Zoll
- Rains Puffer Laptop Cover für iPad und MacBook, 16 Zoll
- Rains Utility Sleeve für MacBook, 14 Zoll
- Rains Utility Sleeve für MacBook, 16 Zoll
Kommentare 2 Antworten
Leider fehlt das Apple TV 4k 🙁
Das MB Pro M6 sehe ich auch nicht.