Während Amazon schon heute in die Black-Friday-Woche gestartet ist, geht es bei Apple erst in der nächsten Woche los. Vom 27. bis 30. November, also vom Black Friday bis zum Cyber Monday, erhält man zum Kauf von ausgewählten Aktionsprodukten eine Apple-Geschenkkarte im Wert von bis zu 240 Euro.

Diese Geschenkkarte kann ganz normal im Apple-Account eingelöst werden und nicht nur für die Bezahlung von digitalen Gütern und Services, sondern auch für den Kauf von Hardware verwendet werden.

Alle Informationen zur Aktion findet ihr ab sofort direkt auf der Webseite von Apple. Um euch die Übersicht zu erleichtern, gibt es hier aber auch noch mal die komplette Liste mit allen teilnehmenden Produkten und den entsprechenden Gutscheinen.

iPhone

iPhone Air – 80 Euro

iPhone 17 – 60 Euro

iPhone 16 – 60 Euro

iPhone 17e – 40 Euro

iPad

iPad Pro (M5), 13 Zoll – 100 Euro

iPad Pro (M5), 11 Zoll – 100 Euro

iPad Air (M4), 13 Zoll – 80 Euro

iPad Air (M4), 11 Zoll – 80 Euro

Mac

MacBook Pro (M5 Max), 16 Zoll – 240 Euro

MacBook Pro (M5 Pro), 16 Zoll – 240 Euro

MacBook Pro (M5 Max), 14 Zoll – 200 Euro

MacBook Pro (M5 Pro), 14 Zoll – 200 Euro

MacBook Air (M5), 15 Zoll – 160 Euro

MacBook Air (M5), 13 Zoll – 160 Euro

Mac mini – 80 Euro

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 4 – 80 Euro

Apple Watch Series 12 – 40 Euro

Apple Watch SE 3 – 40 Euro

AirPods

AirPods Max 2 – 60 Euro

AirPods Pro 3 – 40 Euro

AirPods 5 mit kabellosem Ladecase – 20 Euro

AirPods 5 – 20 Euro

HomePod

HomePod – 40 Euro

HomePod mini 2 – 20 Euro

Beats

Beats 360 – 60 Euro

Beats Solo 4 – 40 Euro

Beats Studio Buds + – 40 Euro

Beats Studio Pro – 40 Euro

Powerbeats Fit – 40 Euro

Powerbeats Pro 2 – 40 Euro

Beats Pill – 20 Euro

Zubehör (je 20 Euro)

Für iPad

Apple Pencil Pro

Magic Keyboard für iPad Air, 11 Zoll

Magic Keyboard für iPad Air, 13 Zoll

Magic Keyboard für iPad Pro, 11 Zoll

Magic Keyboard für iPad Pro, 13 Zoll

Ladegeräte

Anker 3-in-1 Cube mit Qi2

Belkin UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible, magnetisches Ladegerät

Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1, magnetisches Ladedock

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand

Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand

Mophie Roam 3-in-1 Reiseladegerät

Twelve South ButterFly SE 2-in-1 USB-C Qi2.2 Reiseladegerät

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