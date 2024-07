Emmy Awards 2024: Apple verzeichnet rekordverdächtige 72 Nominierungen

Die Nominierungen für die Emmy Awards 2024 sind raus und Apple kann sich rekordverdächtige 72 Nominierungen sichern. Unter anderem können sich die Serien und Filme Lessons in Chemistry, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Palm Royale, Loot, Hijack, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, Girls State, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, Masters of the Air, Silo, Physical, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, The New Look und Sugar Hoffnungen machen.

„The Morning Show“ erhält die allererste Nominierung in der Kategorie „Bestes Drama“. Gefeierte Dokumentarfilme „STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces“ und „Girls State“ sind mehrfach nominiert, unter anderem als „Outstanding Documentary“ oder „Nonfiction Special“.

Apple TV+: Alle Nominierungen in der Übersicht

The Morning Show (16)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nicole Beharie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Greta Lee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Karen Pittman

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Holland Taylor

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jon Hamm

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mark Duplass

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Mimi Leder

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Palm Royale (11)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Carol Burnett

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Lessons in Chemistry (10)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Brie Larson

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Aja Naomi King

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lewis Pullman

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Millicent Shelton

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Slow Horses (9)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Gary Oldman

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jack Lowden

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Pryce

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Loot (1)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph

Hijack (1)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba

The New Look (1)

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series