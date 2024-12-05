Wrapped 2024: Spotify veröffentlicht Jahresrückblick

Taylor Swift mal wieder auf Platz 1

Nachdem Apple und Amazon schon vorgelegt haben, folgt jetzt auch der musikalische Jahresrückblick bei Spotify, genannt „Wrapped 2024„. Mit dabei sind weltweite Top-Listen, der persönliche Jahresrückblick und das zehnjährige Wrapped-Jubiläum.

Top-Künstler und Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify

Mit mehr als 26,6 Milliarden Streams weltweit ist Taylor Swift 2024 zum zweiten Mal in Folge die meistgestreamte Künstlerin auf Spotify. Platz 2 geht an The Weeknd, gefolgt von Bad Bunny auf Platz 3. Platz 4 belegt Drake, gefolgt von Billie Eilish auf Platz 5.


  1. Taylor Swift
  2. The Weeknd
  3. Bad Bunny
  4. Drake
  5. Billie Eilish
  6. Travis Scott
  7. Peso Pluma
  8. Kanye West
  9. Ariana Grande
  10. Feid

Top-Songs weltweit auf Spotify

Der international meistgestreamte Song des Jahres ist der Mega-Hit Espresso von Sabrina Carpenter mit über 1,6 Milliarden Streams weltweit allein in diesem Jahr. Auf den Plätzen 2 und 3 folgen Benson Boone mit Beautiful Things und Billie Eilish mit BIRDS OF A FEATHER, gefolgt von Gata Only von FloyyMenor und Cris Mj sowie Lose Control von Teddy Swims auf Platz 5.

  1. Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
  2. Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
  3. Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
  4. FloyyMenor, Cris Mj – Gata Only
  5. Teddy Swims – Lose Control
  6. Djo – End of Beginning
  7. Hozier – Too Sweet
  8. The Weeknd – One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)
  9. Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer
  10. Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Top-Alben weltweit auf Spotify

Das meistgestreamte Album des Jahres stammt ebenfalls von Taylor Swift: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY. Es folgen HIT ME HARD AND SOFT von Billie Eilish auf Platz 2 und Short n‘ Sweet von Sabrina Carpenter auf Platz 3. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO von Karol G belegt Platz 4 der meistgestreamten Alben und eternal sunshine von Ariana Grande folgt auf Platz 5.

  1. Taylor Swift – THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY
  2. Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
  3. Sabrina Carpenter – Short n‘ Sweet
  4. KAROL G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
  5. Ariana Grande – eternal sunshine
  6. Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
  7. SZA – SOS
  8. Taylor Swift – Lover
  9. Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades
  10. The Weeknd – Starboy

Top-Most-Viral-Songs weltweit auf Spotify

  1. Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
  2. Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER 
  3. Benson Boone – Beautiful Things 
  4. Teddy Swims – Lose Control
  5. Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  6. Hozier – Too Sweet
  7. Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
  8. Djo – End of Beginning
  9. Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
  10. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Top-Podcasts weltweit auf Spotify

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. Huberman Lab
  4. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
  5. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
  6. Serial Killers
  7. Relatos de la Noche
  8. Crime Junkie
  9. Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast oficial
  10. El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé

Top-Künstler und Künstlerinnen in Deutschland auf Spotify

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Luciano
  3. AYLIVA
  4. Bonez MC
  5. Apache 207
  6. Pashanim
  7. Travis Scott
  8. Linkin Park
  9. RAF Camora
  10. The Weeknd

Top-Songs in Deutschland auf Spotify

  1. Artemas – i like the way you kiss me
  2. AYLIVA, Apache 207 – Wunder
  3. Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
  4. $OHO BANI, Herbert Grönemeyer, Ericson – ZEIT, DASS SICH WAS DREHT
  5. BENNETT – Vois sur ton chemin – Techno Mix
  6. CYRIL – Stumblin‘ In
  7. Natasha Bedingfield – Unwritten
  8. FOURTY, Bausa, CHEKAA – VEMPA
  9. cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe – Prada
  10. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, Dido, W&W – Thank You (Not So Bad)

Top-Alben in Deutschland auf Spotify

  1. AYLIVA – In Liebe
  2. Taylor Swift – THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY
  3. AYLIVA – Schwarzes Herz
  4. Luciano – Seductive
  5. Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
  6. Travis Scott – UTOPIA
  7. Pashanim – 2000
  8. Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades
  9. Apache 207 – Gartenstadt
  10. Jazeek – NINETYNINE

Top-Podcasts in Deutschland auf Spotify

  1. Gemischtes Hack
  2. Mordlust
  3. Kaulitz Hills – Senf aus Hollywood
  4. Wissen Weekly
  5. Hobbylos
  6. Fest & Flauschig
  7. MORD AUF EX
  8. Kurt Krömer – Feelings
  9. Verbrechen
  10. Hotel Matze

Die Top-10 der meistgestreamten EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland

  1. AYLIVA
  2. Billie Eilish
  3. Nina Chuba
  4. Tate McRae
  5. Paula Hartmann
  6. RAYE
  7. Shakira
  8. Leony
  9. P!nk
  10. Lune
