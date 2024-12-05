Wrapped 2024: Spotify veröffentlicht Jahresrückblick

Nachdem Apple und Amazon schon vorgelegt haben, folgt jetzt auch der musikalische Jahresrückblick bei Spotify, genannt „Wrapped 2024„. Mit dabei sind weltweite Top-Listen, der persönliche Jahresrückblick und das zehnjährige Wrapped-Jubiläum.
Top-Künstler und Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify
Mit mehr als 26,6 Milliarden Streams weltweit ist Taylor Swift 2024 zum zweiten Mal in Folge die meistgestreamte Künstlerin auf Spotify. Platz 2 geht an The Weeknd, gefolgt von Bad Bunny auf Platz 3. Platz 4 belegt Drake, gefolgt von Billie Eilish auf Platz 5.
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Travis Scott
- Peso Pluma
- Kanye West
- Ariana Grande
- Feid
Top-Songs weltweit auf Spotify
Der international meistgestreamte Song des Jahres ist der Mega-Hit Espresso von Sabrina Carpenter mit über 1,6 Milliarden Streams weltweit allein in diesem Jahr. Auf den Plätzen 2 und 3 folgen Benson Boone mit Beautiful Things und Billie Eilish mit BIRDS OF A FEATHER, gefolgt von Gata Only von FloyyMenor und Cris Mj sowie Lose Control von Teddy Swims auf Platz 5.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- FloyyMenor, Cris Mj – Gata Only
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control
- Djo – End of Beginning
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- The Weeknd – One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)
- Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer
- Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
Top-Alben weltweit auf Spotify
Das meistgestreamte Album des Jahres stammt ebenfalls von Taylor Swift: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY. Es folgen HIT ME HARD AND SOFT von Billie Eilish auf Platz 2 und Short n‘ Sweet von Sabrina Carpenter auf Platz 3. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO von Karol G belegt Platz 4 der meistgestreamten Alben und eternal sunshine von Ariana Grande folgt auf Platz 5.
- Taylor Swift – THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY
- Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n‘ Sweet
- KAROL G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
- Ariana Grande – eternal sunshine
- Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
- SZA – SOS
- Taylor Swift – Lover
- Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades
- The Weeknd – Starboy
Top-Most-Viral-Songs weltweit auf Spotify
- Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
- Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
- Djo – End of Beginning
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Top-Podcasts weltweit auf Spotify
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Huberman Lab
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
- Serial Killers
- Relatos de la Noche
- Crime Junkie
- Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast oficial
- El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé
Top-Künstler und Künstlerinnen in Deutschland auf Spotify
- Taylor Swift
- Luciano
- AYLIVA
- Bonez MC
- Apache 207
- Pashanim
- Travis Scott
- Linkin Park
- RAF Camora
- The Weeknd
Top-Songs in Deutschland auf Spotify
- Artemas – i like the way you kiss me
- AYLIVA, Apache 207 – Wunder
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- $OHO BANI, Herbert Grönemeyer, Ericson – ZEIT, DASS SICH WAS DREHT
- BENNETT – Vois sur ton chemin – Techno Mix
- CYRIL – Stumblin‘ In
- Natasha Bedingfield – Unwritten
- FOURTY, Bausa, CHEKAA – VEMPA
- cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe – Prada
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, Dido, W&W – Thank You (Not So Bad)
Top-Alben in Deutschland auf Spotify
- AYLIVA – In Liebe
- Taylor Swift – THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY
- AYLIVA – Schwarzes Herz
- Luciano – Seductive
- Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Travis Scott – UTOPIA
- Pashanim – 2000
- Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades
- Apache 207 – Gartenstadt
- Jazeek – NINETYNINE
Top-Podcasts in Deutschland auf Spotify
- Gemischtes Hack
- Mordlust
- Kaulitz Hills – Senf aus Hollywood
- Wissen Weekly
- Hobbylos
- Fest & Flauschig
- MORD AUF EX
- Kurt Krömer – Feelings
- Verbrechen
- Hotel Matze