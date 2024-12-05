Wrapped 2024: Spotify veröffentlicht Jahresrückblick

Nachdem Apple und Amazon schon vorgelegt haben, folgt jetzt auch der musikalische Jahresrückblick bei Spotify, genannt „Wrapped 2024„. Mit dabei sind weltweite Top-Listen, der persönliche Jahresrückblick und das zehnjährige Wrapped-Jubiläum.

Top-Künstler und Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify

Mit mehr als 26,6 Milliarden Streams weltweit ist Taylor Swift 2024 zum zweiten Mal in Folge die meistgestreamte Künstlerin auf Spotify. Platz 2 geht an The Weeknd, gefolgt von Bad Bunny auf Platz 3. Platz 4 belegt Drake, gefolgt von Billie Eilish auf Platz 5.

Top-Songs weltweit auf Spotify

Der international meistgestreamte Song des Jahres ist der Mega-Hit Espresso von Sabrina Carpenter mit über 1,6 Milliarden Streams weltweit allein in diesem Jahr. Auf den Plätzen 2 und 3 folgen Benson Boone mit Beautiful Things und Billie Eilish mit BIRDS OF A FEATHER, gefolgt von Gata Only von FloyyMenor und Cris Mj sowie Lose Control von Teddy Swims auf Platz 5.

Top-Alben weltweit auf Spotify

Das meistgestreamte Album des Jahres stammt ebenfalls von Taylor Swift: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY. Es folgen HIT ME HARD AND SOFT von Billie Eilish auf Platz 2 und Short n‘ Sweet von Sabrina Carpenter auf Platz 3. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO von Karol G belegt Platz 4 der meistgestreamten Alben und eternal sunshine von Ariana Grande folgt auf Platz 5.

Top-Most-Viral-Songs weltweit auf Spotify

Top-Podcasts weltweit auf Spotify

Top-Künstler und Künstlerinnen in Deutschland auf Spotify

Top-Songs in Deutschland auf Spotify

Top-Alben in Deutschland auf Spotify

Top-Podcasts in Deutschland auf Spotify

Die Top-10 der meistgestreamten EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland