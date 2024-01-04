appgefahren Ticker: Meldungen & Deals am 4. Januar (1 News)

Was passiert in der Apple-Welt? Unser News-Ticker verrät es euch kurz und kompakt.

+++ 10:13 Uhr – Amazon: Adobe Creative Cloud Foto-Abo im Angebot +++

Das Prepaid-Abo für ein Jahr für Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop und Lightroom Mobile gibt es aktuell für 87,99 Euro (Amazon-Link) statt 141 Euro. Der Aktivierungscode kommt per E-Mail.

87,99 EUR
