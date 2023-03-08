appgefahren Ticker: Meldungen & Deals am 8. März (3 News)

+++ 7:09 Uhr – Update: GarageBand für macOS +++
GarageBand für Mac hat ein Update erhalten: „Dieses Update enthält wichtige Sicherheitsupdates und wird allen Benutzern und Benutzerinnen empfohlen.“
+++ 7:08 Uhr – Video: Schmigadoon! — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ +++
+++ 7:01 Uhr – Download: Gelbes iPhone 14 Wallpaper +++
Auf Twitter könnt ihr das gelbe Wallpaper vom iPhone 14 laden und nutzen. Direkt zum Download.
Here’s the yellow iPhone 14 wallpaper for you guys! pic.twitter.com/vZ3CTocvJN
— Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) March 7, 2023