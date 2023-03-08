appgefahren Ticker: Meldungen & Deals am 8. März (3 News)

Was passiert in der Apple-Welt? Unser News-Ticker verrät es euch kurz und kompakt.

+++ 7:09 Uhr – Update: GarageBand für macOS +++

GarageBand für Mac hat ein Update erhalten: „Dieses Update enthält wichtige Sicherheitsupdates und wird allen Benutzern und Benutzerinnen empfohlen.“

+++ 7:08 Uhr – Video: Schmigadoon! — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ +++


+++ 7:01 Uhr – Download: Gelbes iPhone 14 Wallpaper +++

Auf Twitter könnt ihr das gelbe Wallpaper vom iPhone 14 laden und nutzen. Direkt zum Download.

