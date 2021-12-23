MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2021: Apple und Samsung domineren

Marques Brownlee ist meiner Meinung nach einer der besten Tech-YouTuber und ich schaue mir seine Videos sehr gerne an. Im Laufe des Jahres hat MKBHD alle möglichen Smartphones getestet und verteilt zum Jahresabschluss die Smartphone Awards 2021.

Apple und Samsung sind die großen Gewinner und räumen in vielen Kategorien ab. Das iPhone 13 mini ist das beste, kleine Smartphone, das iPhone 13 Pro gewinnt in der Kamera-Kategorie. Das große iPhone 13 Pro Max nimmt dem Battery-Award mit nach Hause.

Doch auch das Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, das Anfang des Jahres vorgestellt wurde, hinterlässt einen bleibenden Eindruck. Das S21 hat gleich drei Awards bekommen: Bestes Design, am besten verbessertes Smartphone und „Smartphone des Jahres“. Kurz hinter dem S21 als „Phone of the Year“ reiht sich das iPhone 13 Pro ein, das vor allem mit einer verbesserten Laufzeit, tollen Kamerafunktionen und einem großartigen Display punkten kann.

MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2021: Alle Gewinner