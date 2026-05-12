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Apple veröffentlicht weitere Updates für ältere Geräte

iOS 18.7.9 und mehr sind da

FreddyKommentar schreiben zu Apple veröffentlicht weitere Updates für ältere Geräte
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iOS 18.7.9

Apple hat nicht nur iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5 und macOS 26.5 verteilt, sondern auch Updates für ältere Apple-Geräte veröffentlicht, die die neuen Versionen nicht mehr installieren können. Folgende Updates stehen ab sofort zum Download bereit.

iOS

  • iOS 18.7.9
  • iOS 16.7.16
  • iOS 15.8.8

iPadOS

  • iPadOS 18.7.9
  • iPadOS 17.7.11
  • iPadOS 16.7.16
  • iPadOS 15.8.8

macOS

  • macOS Sequoia 15.7.7
  • macOS Sonoma 14.8.7

Es ist nicht bekannt, dass die Updates neue Funktionen mitbringen, allerdings wird die Installation empfohlen, da Apple sich um Fehlerbehebungen und Sicherheitsupdates kümmert.


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Freddy
Freddy
Seit 2010 als (Mit)-Gründer dabei, habe ich die zahlreichen Gerüchte rund um neue Apple-Produkte immer im Blick. Im Bereich Smart Home teste ich liebend gerne Saug- und Wischroboter, schaue mir HomeKit- und Matter-Gadgets an und fülle unsere Social Media-Kanäle bei Instagram, TikTok und Threads mit Leben.

Im Test

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