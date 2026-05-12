Apple veröffentlicht weitere Updates für ältere Geräte

Apple hat nicht nur iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5 und macOS 26.5 verteilt, sondern auch Updates für ältere Apple-Geräte veröffentlicht, die die neuen Versionen nicht mehr installieren können. Folgende Updates stehen ab sofort zum Download bereit.
iOS
- iOS 18.7.9
- iOS 16.7.16
- iOS 15.8.8
iPadOS
- iPadOS 18.7.9
- iPadOS 17.7.11
- iPadOS 16.7.16
- iPadOS 15.8.8
macOS
- macOS Sequoia 15.7.7
- macOS Sonoma 14.8.7
Es ist nicht bekannt, dass die Updates neue Funktionen mitbringen, allerdings wird die Installation empfohlen, da Apple sich um Fehlerbehebungen und Sicherheitsupdates kümmert.