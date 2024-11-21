Black Friday bei Amazon startet: Das sind die besten Deals für Echo, Fire TV, Eero und mehr

Der Black Friday ist zwar erst auf die nächste Woche datiert, doch Amazon startet schon jetzt in die Black Friday Woche und hat die Preise der eigenen Hardware im Preis gesenkt. Mit dabei sind die altbekannten Produkte, unter anderen diverse Echo-Lautsprecher mit Alexa, Fire TV-Geräte, Eero-Router, Kindle und mehr. Folgend findet ihr alle Deals.
Echo-Lautsprecher im Angebot
Ihr wollt mit Alexa euer Smart Home steuern oder alltägliche Fragen stellen? Dann schaut euch die besten Angebote an.
- Echo Pop für 19,99 Euro statt 54,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Spot für 49,99 Euro statt 94,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Dot 5 für 24,99 Euro statt 64,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Show 5 für 59,99 Euro statt 109,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Show 8 für 84,99 Euro statt 169,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Show 10 für 189,99 Earp statt 269,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Show 15 für 219,99 Euro statt 299,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo für 59,99 Euro statt 119,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Studio für 159,99 Euro statt 239,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Dot Kids für 29,99 Euro statt 74,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Echo Hub für 149,99 Euro statt 199,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
Fire TV Stick jetzt günstiger
Da Amazon den Fire TV Stick 4K derzeit nicht verkaufen darf, gibt es nur die HD-Version sowie den Fire TV Cube im Angebot.
- Fire TV Stick HD für 24,99 Euro statt 44,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Fire TV Cube für 109,99 Euro statt 159,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
Reichweitenstarke Eero-Mesh-Router
Damit ihr WLAN auch in der hintersten Ecke habt, könnt ihr euch die reichweitenstarken Mesh-Router von Eero ansehen. Diese funken zuverlässig und sind sehr einfach einzurichten.
- Eero Max 7 3er Set für 1.499 Euro statt 2.102,67 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Eero Max 7 2er Set für 999,99 Euro statt 1.403,97 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Eero Max 7 für 542,99 Euro statt 699 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Eero 6 Pro 3er Set für 224,99 Euro statt 449,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Eero 6+ 3er Set für 214,99 Euro statt 329,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Eero 6E 3er Set für 439,99 Euro statt 629,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Eero 6 3er Set für 149,99 Euro statt 249,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
Kindle von Amazon jetzt mit Rabatt kaufen
Leseratten aufgepasst: Die Kindle E-Book-Reader sind wieder im Angebot. Zudem gibt es auch den Kindle Scribe günstiger.
- Kindle für 94,99 Euro statt 109,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Kindle Paperwhite für 144,99 Euro statt 169,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition für 174,99 Euro statt 199,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Kindle Kids für 59,99 Euro statt 119,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids für 149,99 Euro statt 179,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Kindle Scribe für 264,99 Euro statt 399,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
Produkte von Ring und Blink mit Preisnachlass
Kameras und Türklingeln aus dem Hause Ring und Blink sind ebenfalls reduziert. Schaut mal rein.
- Ring Intercom für 37,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Ring Außenkamera (Stick Up Cam) für 59,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Die neue Ring Akku-Videotürklingel für 59,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Ring Innenkamera (Indoor Camera 2. Gen.) für 34,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Ring Akku-Videotürklingel Plus für 89,99 Euro statt 149,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Blink Mini für 18,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Blink Mini 2 für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera für 26,99 Euro statt 44,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
- Blink Video Doorbell für 34,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro (Amazon-Link)
Danke. Aber wo bleibt man ein günstigerer Apple HomePod? 😕