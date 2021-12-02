Wrapped 2021: Spotify veröffentlicht Jahrescharts und persönlichen Rückblick

Unter dem Titel Wrapped 2021 präsentiert Spotify die Jahrescharts für Deutschland und stellt zeitgleich auch internationale Listen zur Verfügung. In Deutschland zählen Bonez MC, Luciano und Capital Bra zu den Top-Künstlern, LEA, Billie Elish und Taylor Swift sind die besten Künstlerinnen in Deutschland auf Spotify.

Top-Künstler*innen weltweit auf Spotify:
  1.  Bad Bunny
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. BTS
  4. Drake
  5. Justin Bieber

Top-Songs weltweit auf Spotify:

  1. drivers license” von Olivia Rodrigo
  2. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” von Lil Nas X
  3. STAY (with Justin Bieber)” von The Kid LAROI
  4. good 4 u” von Olivia Rodrigo
  5. Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” von Dua Lipa

Top-Alben weltweit auf Spotify:

  1. SOUR” von Olivia Rodrigo
  2. Future Nostalgia” von Dua Lipa
  3. Justice” von Justin Bieber
  4. =” von Ed Sheeran
  5. Planet Her” von Doja Cat
Top-EQUAL-Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify:
  1. Billie Eilish
  2. Zoe Wees
  3. KAROL G
  4. Griff
  5. Jorja Smith
Top-Songs von EQUAL-Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify:
  1. Happier Than Ever” von Billie Eilish
  2. „Girls Like Us” von Zoe Wees
  3. SEJODIOTO” von KAROL G
  4. Black Hole” von Griff
  5. Bussdown (feat. Shaybo)” von Jorja Smith, Shaybo
Top-Podcasts weltweit auf Spotify:
  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. Crime Junkie
  4. TED Talks Daily
  5. The Daily
  6. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  7. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  8. Renegades: Born in the USA
  9. Stuff You Should Know
  10. Gemischtes Hack
Top-Künstler*innen in Deutschland auf Spotify:
  1. Bonez MC
  2. Luciano
  3. Capital Bra
  4. RAF Camora
  5. Samra
  6. Apache 207
  7. Ufo361
  8. Sido
  9. Justin Bieber
  10. Jamule
Die vollständige Top-Liste gibt es in der Playlist “Top Künstler*innen 2021”.
 
Top-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland auf Spotify:
  1. LEA
  2. Billie Eilish
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. Dua Lipa
  5. Olivia Rodrigo
  6. Ariana Grande
  7. Rihanna
  8. badmómzjay
  9. Shirin David
  10. Doja Cat
Top-Songs in Deutschland auf Spotify:
  1. Ohne Dich” von KASIMIR1441, badmómzjay, WILDBWOYS
  2. Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) – Dopamine Re-Edit” von Riton
  3. STAY (with Justin Bieber)” von The Kid LAROI
  4. Madonna” von Bausa, Apache 207
  5. Sommergewitter” von Pashanim
  6. Astronaut In The Ocean” von Masked Wolf
  7. The Business” von Tiësto
  8. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” von Lil Nas X
  9. Heat Waves” von Glass Animals
  10. good 4 u” von Olivia Rodrigo
Die vollständige Top-Liste gibt es in der Playlist “Top Tracks 2021 Deutschland”.
 
Top-Alben in Deutschland auf Spotify:
  1. AQUA” von Luciano
  2. SOUR” von Olivia Rodrigo
  3. =” von Ed Sheeran
  4. Zukunft” von RAF Camora
  5. „Justice” von Justin Bieber
  6. Sampler 5” von 187 Strassenbande
  7. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” von Pop Smoke
  8. Future Nostalgia” von Dua Lipa
  9. After Hours” von The Weeknd
  10. 100 Pro” von Bausa
Top-EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz auf Spotify:
  1. 1. Zoe Wees
  2. Aylo
  3. badmómzjay
  4. Novaa
  5. LEA
  6. Antje Schomaker
  7. Shirin David
  8. Alli Neumann
  9. Lune
  10. Madeline Juno
Eine kuratierte Auswahl mit Songs von Künstlerinnen gibt es in der Playlist “EQUAL presents: Top Künstlerinnen 2021”.
 
Top-Songs von EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz auf Spotify:
  1. Girls Like Us” von Zoe Wees
  2. Over” von Aylo
  3. badmómz.” von badmómzjay
  4. Faded Love” von Leony
  5. Tut mir nicht leid” von Loredana
  6. Frei” von Alli Neumann
  7. Auf Augenhöhe” von Antje Schomaker
  8. Don’t Tell Her What To Do” von Novaa
  9. BLUT” von Lune
  10. Treppenhaus” von LEA
Top-Spotify-Playlists in Deutschland auf Spotify:
  1. Hot Hits Deutschland
  2. Modus Mio
  3. Deutschrap Brandneu
  4. Stimmungsmacher
  5. Sommerhits 2021
  6. Today’s Top Hits
  7. Herbstgefühle
  8. Chillout Lounge
  9. Main Stage
  10. Jazz Vibes
Top-Podcasts in Deutschland auf Spotify:
  1. Gemischtes Hack
  2. Fest & Flauschig
  3. Verbrechen
  4. Tagesschau in 100 Sekunden
  5. Mordlust
  6. Baywatch Berlin
  7. Die Nachrichten – Deutschlandfunk
  8. Dick & Doof
  9. Man lernt nie aus
  10. Podcasts – der Podcast

Persönlicher Rückblick

In der Spotify-App könnt ihr auch euren persönlichen Rückblick abrufen. Hier werden in Stories beliebte Songs, Alben, Playlists und mehr vorgestellt. Internationale Charts könnt ihr hier nachlesen.

