App Store Charts 2020: Diese Spiele wurden besonders oft heruntergeladen

Welches habt ihr installiert?

AvatarFreddyKommentar schreiben zu App Store Charts 2020: Diese Spiele wurden besonders oft heruntergeladen

Welche Spiele sind besonders gut angekommen? Die App Store Charts 2020 verraten es. Nachdem wir schon die meistgeladenen und verkauften Apps für iPhone und iPad vorgestellt haben, folgt nun die Auflistung der Spiele-Kategorie.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Spiele

  1. Plague Inc.
  2. Minecraft
  3. Monopoly
  4. Bloons TD 6
  5. Football Manager 2020 Mobile
  6. Farming Simulator 20
  7. Rebel Inc.
  8. Pou
  9. Geometry Dash
  10. Doodle Jump
  11. Pocket Build
  12. Hitman Sniper
  13. Stardew Valley
  14. Bloons TD 5
  15. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  16. Bau-Simulator 3
  17. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  18. Mini Metro
  19. True Skate
  20. Earn to Die 2

Meistgeladene iPhone-Spiele

  1. Among Us!
  2. Brain Out
  3. Mario Kart Tour
  4. Subway Surfers
  5. Woodturning 3D
  6. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  7. Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
  8. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  9. Fishdom
  10. Homescapes
  11. UNO!™
  12. Brawl Stars
  13. Gardenscapes
  14. Roblox
  15. Stadt Land Fluss – Wörterspiel
  16. Rette das Mädchen
  17. Neues Quizduell
  18. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing
  19. Easy Game – Gehirntraining
  20. Cube Surfer!

Meistgekaufte iPad-Spiele

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Plague Inc.
  4. Bloons TD 6
  5. The House of Da Vinci
  6. Farming Simulator 20
  7. The House of Da Vinci
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Tropico
  10. The Room
  11. Company of Heroes
  12. Football Manager 2020 Mobile
  13. Bau-Simulator 3
  14. HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
  15. Rebel Inc.
  16. The Room: Old Sins
  17. Football Manager 2020 Touch
  18. Mini Metro
  19. Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
  20. Das Spiel des Lebens

Meistgeladene iPad-Spiele

  1. Among Us!
  2. Mario Kart Tour
  3. Brawl Stars
  4. Fishdom
  5. Roblox
  6. Brain Out
  7. Homescapes
  8. Gardenscapes
  9. Subway Surfers
  10. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  11. Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
  12. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  13. Rette das Mädchen
  14. Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
  15. UNO!™
  16. Angry Birds 2
  17. Die Sims™ Mobile
  18. Township
  19. Fortnite
  20. Bus Simulator : Ultimate

Top Apple Arcade Spiele

  1. Oceanhorn 2
  2. Sonic Racing
  3. Skate City
  4. Burgerjagd
  5. Hot Lava
  6. Outlanders
  7. Rayman Mini
  8. PAC-MAN Party Royale
  9. Mini Motorways
  10. Sneaky Sasquatch
  11. LEGO® Brawls
  12. LEGO® Builder’s Journey
  13. Spyder
  14. WHAT THE GOLF?
  15. Frogger in Toy Town
  16. tint.
  17. Butter Royale
  18. Marble It Up: Mayhem!
  19. Speed Demons
  20. Crossy Road Castle

Welches Spiel hat euch besonders gut gefallen? Welches spielt ihr gerade aktiv?

Anzeige

Neue Spiele

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Copyright © 2020 appgefahren.de