App Store Charts 2020: Diese Spiele wurden besonders oft heruntergeladen

Welche Spiele sind besonders gut angekommen? Die App Store Charts 2020 verraten es. Nachdem wir schon die meistgeladenen und verkauften Apps für iPhone und iPad vorgestellt haben, folgt nun die Auflistung der Spiele-Kategorie.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Spiele
- Plague Inc.
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Bloons TD 6
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- Farming Simulator 20
- Rebel Inc.
- Pou
- Geometry Dash
- Doodle Jump
- Pocket Build
- Hitman Sniper
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 5
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Bau-Simulator 3
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Mini Metro
- True Skate
- Earn to Die 2
Meistgeladene iPhone-Spiele
- Among Us!
- Brain Out
- Mario Kart Tour
- Subway Surfers
- Woodturning 3D
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
- Call of Duty®: Mobile
- Fishdom
- Homescapes
- UNO!™
- Brawl Stars
- Gardenscapes
- Roblox
- Stadt Land Fluss – Wörterspiel
- Rette das Mädchen
- Neues Quizduell
- Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing
- Easy Game – Gehirntraining
- Cube Surfer!
Meistgekaufte iPad-Spiele
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- The House of Da Vinci
- Farming Simulator 20
- The House of Da Vinci
- Stardew Valley
- Tropico
- The Room
- Company of Heroes
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- Bau-Simulator 3
- HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
- Rebel Inc.
- The Room: Old Sins
- Football Manager 2020 Touch
- Mini Metro
- Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
- Das Spiel des Lebens
Meistgeladene iPad-Spiele
- Among Us!
- Mario Kart Tour
- Brawl Stars
- Fishdom
- Roblox
- Brain Out
- Homescapes
- Gardenscapes
- Subway Surfers
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
- Call of Duty®: Mobile
- Rette das Mädchen
- Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
- UNO!™
- Angry Birds 2
- Die Sims™ Mobile
- Township
- Fortnite
- Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Top Apple Arcade Spiele
- Oceanhorn 2
- Sonic Racing
- Skate City
- Burgerjagd
- Hot Lava
- Outlanders
- Rayman Mini
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Mini Motorways
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- LEGO® Brawls
- LEGO® Builder’s Journey
- Spyder
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Frogger in Toy Town
- tint.
- Butter Royale
- Marble It Up: Mayhem!
- Speed Demons
- Crossy Road Castle
Welches Spiel hat euch besonders gut gefallen? Welches spielt ihr gerade aktiv?