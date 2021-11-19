Black Friday Week bei Tink: Eve, Sonos, Bosch, Google & mehr

Nicht nur Amazon, MediaMarkt, Saturn und Co. haben ihre Black Friday Woche gestartet, auch der Smarthome-Shop www.tink.de ist mit einem großen Sale mit dabei. Klickt euch gerne auf diese Sonderseite, um alle Rabatt einzusehen. Folgend findet ihr ein paar ausgewählte Vorstellungen.
Eve: HomeKit und Thread
Eve ist HomeKit-Experte und rüstet die eigenen Produkte nach und nach auch mit Thread aus. Und bei Tink bekommt ihr jetzt Thermostate, Sensoren und Steckdosen günstiger. Beachtet aber: Hier werden auch noch alte Geräte ohne Thread verkauft.
- 3x Eve Energy mit Thread für 79,95 Euro statt 119 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 4x Eve Energy mit Thread für 99,95 Euro statt 159 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 3x Eve Thermo 2020 für 149,95 Euro statt 239 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 6x Eve Thermo 2020 für 289,95 Euro statt 479 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 1x Eve Thermo 2020 + 1x Eve Door & Window für 79 Euro statt 119 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 3x Eve Thermo 2020 + 3x Eve Door & Window für 219,95 Euro statt 359 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 6x Eve Thermo 2020 + 3x Eve Door & Window für 364,95 Euro statt 600 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 2x Eve Thermo 2021 mit Thread + 2x Eve Door & Window für 149,95 Euro statt 240 Euro (zum Angebot)
Ebenfalls im Angebot
Sonos
- Sonos Roam + Ladegerät für 199 Euro statt 248 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 2x Sonos One für 389,95 Euro statt 458 Euro (zum Angebot)
- alle Sonos-Angebote
Bosch Smart Home
- Starter Set Heizung mit 3 Thermostaten für 169 Euro statt 278 Euro (zum Angebot)
- Hauspaket Einbruchschutz für 599,95 Euro statt 888 Euro (zum Angebot)
- alle Bosch Smart Home-Angebote
Google Nest
- 2x Nest Hub für 99,95 Euro statt 199 Euro (zum Angebot)
- Nest Hub + Nest Cam für 99,95 Euro statt 199 Euro (zum Angebot)
- 3x Nest Protect Rauchmelder für 299,95 Euro statt 387 Euro (zum Angebot)
- alle Google Nest-Angebote