Black Friday Week bei Tink: Eve, Sonos, Bosch, Google & mehr

Bis zum 29. November

Nicht nur Amazon, MediaMarkt, Saturn und Co. haben ihre Black Friday Woche gestartet, auch der Smarthome-Shop www.tink.de ist mit einem großen Sale mit dabei. Klickt euch gerne auf diese Sonderseite, um alle Rabatt einzusehen. Folgend findet ihr ein paar ausgewählte Vorstellungen.

Eve: HomeKit und Thread

Eve ist HomeKit-Experte und rüstet die eigenen Produkte nach und nach auch mit Thread aus. Und bei Tink bekommt ihr jetzt Thermostate, Sensoren und Steckdosen günstiger. Beachtet aber: Hier werden auch noch alte Geräte ohne Thread verkauft.


  • 3x Eve Energy mit Thread für 79,95 Euro statt 119 Euro (zum Angebot)
  • 4x Eve Energy mit Thread für 99,95 Euro statt 159 Euro (zum Angebot)
  • 3x Eve Thermo 2020 für 149,95 Euro statt 239 Euro (zum Angebot)
  • 6x Eve Thermo 2020 für 289,95 Euro statt 479 Euro (zum Angebot)
  • 1x Eve Thermo 2020 + 1x Eve Door & Window für 79 Euro statt 119 Euro (zum Angebot)
  • 3x Eve Thermo 2020 + 3x Eve Door & Window für 219,95 Euro statt 359 Euro (zum Angebot)
  • 6x Eve Thermo 2020 + 3x Eve Door & Window für 364,95 Euro statt 600 Euro (zum Angebot)
  • 2x Eve Thermo 2021 mit Thread + 2x Eve Door & Window für 149,95 Euro statt 240 Euro (zum Angebot)

Ebenfalls im Angebot

Sonos

Bosch Smart Home

Google Nest

