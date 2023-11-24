Black Friday bei Apple: Geschenkkarte bis zu 200 Euro gratis erhalten

Heute ist wirklich Black Friday. Und auch Apple nimmt am besonderen Shopping-Event teil und legt bei ausgewählten Produkten eine Apple Gift Card in Höhe von bis zu 200 Euro mit dazu. Mit der Geschenkkarte könnt ihr dann zum Beispiel die vielen Services von Apple bezahlen, Apps kaufen, Abonnements begleichen oder auch weitere Hardware kaufen.
Black Friday bei Apple
- iPhone 14: 75 Euro Apple Gift Card
- iPhone 13: 50 Euro Apple Gift Card
- iPhone SE: 25 Euro Apple Gift Card
- iPad Pro: 100 Euro Apple Gift Card
- iPad Air: 75 Euro Apple Gift Card
- iPad mini, iPad (10. Gen): 50 Euro Apple Gift Card
- 15″ MacBook Air mit M2 Chip: 200 Euro Apple Gift Card
- 13″ MacBook Air mit M2 Chip: 175 Euro Apple Gift Card
- 13″ MacBook Air mit M1 Chip: 150 Euro Apple Gift Card
- Mac mini: 100 Euro Apple Gift Card
- Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE: 50 Euro Apple Gift Card
- AirPods (2. Generation), AirPods (3. Generation): 25 Euro Apple Gift Card
- AirPods Pro (2. Generation): 50 Euro Apple Gift Card
- AirPods Max: 75 Euro Apple Gift Card
- Beats Flex: 25 Euro Apple Gift Card
- Beats Studio Pro, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Fit Pro, Studio Buds, Studio Buds+: 50 Euro Apple Gift Card
- Apple Pencil (2. Generation), Smart Keyboard Folio – für iPad Air und iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K: 25 Euro Apple Gift Card
- Magic Keyboard – für iPad Air und iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard Folio – iPad (10. Gen), HomePod: 50 Euro Apple Gift Card
Alle weiteren Informationen zur Aktion könnt ihr jetzt im Apple Online Store abrufen.