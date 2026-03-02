iPhone-Cases von Apple mit bis zu 40% Rabatt

Wenn es ein originales Case von Apple sein soll, gibt es diverse Varianten und Modelle bei Amazon und MediaMarkt im Angebot. Während MediaMarkt die Aktion gestartet hat, zieht Amazon natürlich mit, sodass im Warenkorb der reduzierte Endpreis erscheint. Folgend findet ihr die passenden Angebote.
Vor allem bei Cases für ältere iPhones, ist der Preis bei Amazon oftmals etwas günstiger.
Für das iPhone 17
- Clear Case für 42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Silikon Case für 42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
Für das iPhone 17 Pro
- Clear Case für 42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Funktionsgewebe Case für 57,13 Euro statt 67,99 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Silikon Case für 39,90/44,53 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
Für das iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Clear Case für 42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Funktionsgewebe Case für 57,13 Euro statt 67,99 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Silikon Case für 46,49/48,73 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
Für das iPhone Air
- Clear Case für 42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (MediaMarkt)
- Bumper Case für 31,92 Euro statt 45 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Case mit MagSafe für 42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
Für das iPhone 16
- Clear Case für 34,99/42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Silikon Case für 39,99/42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
Für das iPhone 16 Plus
- Clear Case für 23,62/32,77 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Silikon Case für 29,99/33,60 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
Für das iPhone 16 Pro
- Clear Case für 42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Silikon Case für 34,90/36,97 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
Für das iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Clear Case für 42,01 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
- Silikon Case für 32,99/36,97 Euro statt 59 Euro (Amazon/MediaMarkt)
Mal eine Frage in die Runde – hab mir mal ein 15 plus geholt – und suche eine gute Hülle. Hatte eigentlich die Hüllen aus dieser „Fine“ faser im Auge , aber in zahlreichen Videos gesehen das die bereits nach 1-2 Wochen völlig kaputt und fleckig aussehen. Klar gibt es Massen an Herstellern, aber welche farbigen Hüllen aus NICHT SILIKON könnt ihr empfehlen!?