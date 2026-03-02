iPhone-Cases von Apple mit bis zu 40% Rabatt

Bei Amazon und MediaMarkt im Angebot

Freddy1 Kommentar zu iPhone-Cases von Apple mit bis zu 40% Rabatt
Hinweis: Artikel enthält Affiliate-Links. Was ist das?

Apple Feingewebe Case in Schwarz

Wenn es ein originales Case von Apple sein soll, gibt es diverse Varianten und Modelle bei Amazon und MediaMarkt im Angebot. Während MediaMarkt die Aktion gestartet hat, zieht Amazon natürlich mit, sodass im Warenkorb der reduzierte Endpreis erscheint. Folgend findet ihr die passenden Angebote.

Vor allem bei Cases für ältere iPhones, ist der Preis bei Amazon oftmals etwas günstiger.


Für das iPhone 17

Für das iPhone 17 Pro

Für das iPhone 17 Pro Max

Für das iPhone Air

Für das iPhone 16

Für das iPhone 16 Plus

Für das iPhone 16 Pro

Für das iPhone 16 Pro Max

Anzeige

Freddy
Seit 2010 als (Mit)-Gründer dabei, habe ich die zahlreichen Gerüchte rund um neue Apple-Produkte immer im Blick. Im Bereich Smart Home teste ich liebend gerne Saug- und Wischroboter, schaue mir HomeKit- und Matter-Gadgets an und fülle unsere Social Media-Kanäle bei Instagram, TikTok und Threads mit Leben.

Mehr Angebote

Kommentare 1 Antwort

  1. Mal eine Frage in die Runde – hab mir mal ein 15 plus geholt – und suche eine gute Hülle. Hatte eigentlich die Hüllen aus dieser „Fine“ faser im Auge , aber in zahlreichen Videos gesehen das die bereits nach 1-2 Wochen völlig kaputt und fleckig aussehen. Klar gibt es Massen an Herstellern, aber welche farbigen Hüllen aus NICHT SILIKON könnt ihr empfehlen!?

    Antworten

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert

Copyright © 2026 appgefahren.de