appgefahren Ticker: Meldungen & Deals am 19. Januar (5 News)

Was passiert in der Apple-Welt? Unser News-Ticker verrät es euch kurz und kompakt.

+++ 7:10 Uhr – Download: MacBook Pro Wallpaper +++

Bei 9to5Mac könnt ihr die neuen Wallpaper vom MacBook Pro herunterladen und nutzen.


+++ 7:08 Uhr – Apple: Release Candidate für iOS 16.3 und mehr +++

Der Release Candidate für iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 und macOS 13.2 ist da. Die neuen Versionen werden nächste Woche zum Download bereitgestellt.

+++ 7:06 Uhr – Video: The Big Door Prize — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ +++

+++ 7:05 Uhr – Video: Hello Tomorrow! — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ +++

+++ 7:05 Uhr – Video: Shrinking — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ +++

