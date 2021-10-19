Videos zum neuen MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 und HomePod mini

Jetzt noch einmal in Ruhe ansehen

FreddyKommentar schreiben zu Videos zum neuen MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 und HomePod mini

Gestern Abend hat Apple in weniger als einer Stunde neue MacBook Pro-Modelle, die AirPods 3 und neue Farben für den HomePod mini vorgestellt. Die Präsentation war wie immer toll gemacht und die Videos zu den neuen Produkten findet ihr noch einmal anbei.

Apple Event – 18. Oktober

Start Up I A song made from 45 years of Apple sounds

The new MacBook Pro | Supercharged for pros

All-new AirPods with Spatial Audio

HomePod mini, now in color

Pro apps. Pushed to the max.

Deutsche Videos

HomePod mini, jetzt in Farbe

Ganz neue AirPods mit 3D Audio

Pro Apps. Maximale Möglichkeiten.

Anzeige

Apple-News

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Copyright © 2021 appgefahren.de