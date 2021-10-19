Videos zum neuen MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 und HomePod mini

Gestern Abend hat Apple in weniger als einer Stunde neue MacBook Pro-Modelle, die AirPods 3 und neue Farben für den HomePod mini vorgestellt. Die Präsentation war wie immer toll gemacht und die Videos zu den neuen Produkten findet ihr noch einmal anbei.
Apple Event – 18. Oktober
Start Up I A song made from 45 years of Apple sounds
The new MacBook Pro | Supercharged for pros
All-new AirPods with Spatial Audio
HomePod mini, now in color
Pro apps. Pushed to the max.
Deutsche Videos
HomePod mini, jetzt in Farbe
Ganz neue AirPods mit 3D Audio
Pro Apps. Maximale Möglichkeiten.