Smart Home Angebote bei Cyberport: Philips Hue, Homematic IP, Eve & mehr

Bei Cyberport sind neue Deals am Start und diesmal gibt es zahlreiche Smart Home Produkte. Mit dabei sind Philips Hue, Homematic IP, Eve, Bosch, Roborock, Nest und mehr. Folgend findet ihr ein paar ausgewählte Produkte, alle Deals findet ihr auf dieser Sonderseite.
- Philips Hue Centris Spot 2 flg. weiß inkl. Bridge für 205,00 Euro statt 254,90 Euro
- Philips Hue Centris Spot 2 flg. weiß inkl. Dimmswitch für 205,00 Euro statt 230,09 Euro
- Philips Hue Iris Tischleuchte weiß Doppelpack für 135,00 Euro statt 153,98 Euro
- Philips Hue Iris Tischleuchte weiß inkl. Bridge für 95,00 Euro statt 115,99 Euro
- Philips Hue Iris Tischleuchte weiß inkl. Dimmschalter Weiß V2 für 79,90 Euro statt 97,04 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance Aurelle Panelleuchte 4,6x120x30cm Doppelpack für 269,00 Euro statt 334,10 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance Aurelle Panelleuchte 4,6x120x30cm inkl. Bewegungsmelder für 160,00 Euro statt 167,64 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance Aurelle Panelleuchte 4,6x120x30cm inkl. Bridge für 155,00 Euro statt 209,95 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance Bluetooth Aurelle Panelleuchte 4,6x60x60cm Doppelpack für 275,00 Euro statt 307,34 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance Aurelle Panelleuchte 4,6x60x60cm inkl. Bewegungsmelder für 159,00 Euro statt 185,57 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance Aurelle Panelleuchte 4,6x60x60cm inkl. Bridge für 159,00 Euro statt 196,57 Euro
- Philips Hue E27 Viererpack für 125,00 Euro statt 149,74 Euro
- Philips Hue Gradient Ambience Starterset 2m Basis + 1m Verlängerung für 175,00 Euro statt 189,08 Euro
- Philips Hue White Amb. Fair Deckenleuchte 3000lm Dimmschalter 2er Set für 295,00 Euro statt 330,18 Euro
- Philips Hue White Amb. Fair Deckenleuchte inkl Bewegungsmelder für 169,00 Euro statt 196,99 Euro
Homematic IP
- Homematic IP Starter 4er-Set Rauchwarnmelder für 199,00 Euro statt 229,48 Euro
- Homematic IP Einsteigerset smarte Rauchmelder inkl Zentrale und 6 Rauchmeldern für 299,00 Euro statt 345,46 Euro
- Homematic IP 3er Set 10-Jahres Rauchwarnmelder für 159,00 Euro statt 173,97 Euro
- Homematic IP Smart Home Starter Set Raumklima inkl. 3x Thermostat Basic für 129,00 Euro statt 153,93 Euro
- Homematic IP Heizkörperthermostat Basic 3er Pack für 102,90 Euro statt 110,97 Euro
- Homematic IP 4er Set Heizkörperthermostat für 169,90 Euro statt 183,80 Euro
- Homematic IP Türschlossantrieb inkl. Access Point für 169,90 Euro statt 184,98 Euro
- Homematic IP Starter Set Beschattung Plus inkl. 3x Rollladenaktor & Tasterwippe für 195,00 Euro statt 228,18 Euro
Smarte HomeKit-Produkte von Eve
- Eve Thermo 3er Set + Eve Door & Window 2er Set für 229,00 Euro statt 276,55 Euro
- Eve Water Guard Smarter Wassermelder + Sensorkabelverlängerung 2m für 75,00 Euro statt 89,68 Euro
- Eve Thermo 2er Set Heizkörperthermostat & Eve Energy für 139,00 Euro statt 176,88 Euro
- Eve Energy 2er Set für 55,00 Euro statt 73,80 Euro
- Eve Thermo – 4er Set Smartes Heizkörperthermostat für 235,00 Euro statt 279,96 Euro
Beachtet: Ab 50 Euro Bestellwert könnt ihr den 5 Euro Newsletter-Gutschein einlösen und etwas mehr sparen.